Center Point students perform play about bullying, gun violence in schools

After the school massacre in Parkland, Fla., and the shooting death of 17-year-old Huffman High School student Courtlin Arrington, Center Point High School theatre teacher LaShanna Tripp wanted her students to put their thoughts into a play about choices when it comes to gun violence and bullying.

"The thought behind the play is for us as people to step back at each other and say is there something going on that we can help with and we can assist with? So that we can all hopefully make this problem a non-issue,” Tripp said.

The play involves a student dealing with bullying that eventually ends with someone bringing a gun to school. Tripp says even though the teens are acting the issues they are talking about are real.

Justin Slaughter, an 11th grader, plays one of the leads in the play.

"My role in the play in a way is just the expression of how one action and one decision can change the world around you,” Slaughter said.

Justin says he often sees issues talked about in the play out in his school.

“In all honesty, I don't feel safe in school. I feel that not only am I unsafe due to gun violence. I'm unsafe due to verbal assault and the things that happen in the school that lead to the gun violence,” Slaughter said.

Justin tells us he wishes his fellow students would say more when they see things happen and says school officials shouldn't ignore it.

"Telling is not snitching. Telling is trying to help others,” Slaughter said.

The school is hoping to take its “Choices” play on the road in the coming weeks.

