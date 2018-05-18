Center Point students perform play about bullying, gun violence in schools

The play involves a student dealing with bullying that eventually ends with someone bringing a gun to school. Tripp says even though the teens are acting the issues they are talking about are real.More >>
The play involves a student dealing with bullying that eventually ends with someone bringing a gun to school. Tripp says even though the teens are acting the issues they are talking about are real.More >>
If you work in Irondale, your paychecks could be slightly smaller, if a 1 percent occupational tax passes. The city council proposed this tax as a way to cut down the city’s deficit.More >>
If you work in Irondale, your paychecks could be slightly smaller, if a 1 percent occupational tax passes. The city council proposed this tax as a way to cut down the city’s deficit.More >>
People in Cottondale who are upset about a blocked road are finally getting some relief after driving several miles to get in out of their neighborhood every day.More >>
People in Cottondale who are upset about a blocked road are finally getting some relief after driving several miles to get in out of their neighborhood every day.More >>
Saturday should be a bit drier with rain chances around 30 percent. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.More >>
Saturday should be a bit drier with rain chances around 30 percent. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.More >>
The four-mile parkway now connects Highway 216 in Brookwood to I-59/20 in Vance.More >>
The four-mile parkway now connects Highway 216 in Brookwood to I-59/20 in Vance.More >>