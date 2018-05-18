Irondale considers 1 percent occupational tax to address budget shortfall

If you work in Irondale, your paychecks could be slightly smaller, if a 1 percent occupational tax passes. The city council proposed this tax as a way to cut down the city’s deficit.

"We currently have a budget deficit of 1.6 million dollars. So, we have to resolve that,” said Irondale Mayor Charles Moore.

He said a 1 percent occupational tax may be the solution for Irondale's financial woes after the city lost a big chunk of the yearly tax revenue when Sam's Club closed.

The city attempted a property tax increase to make up the shortfall, but that failed in a citywide vote last month.

Now the city council has proposed another form of tax that one councilor says could bring in at least $2 million a year that would not only help with the budget but address the needs on the city's comprehensive plan that includes parks and education.

"The occupational tax applies to all the people who work in Irondale, including the mayor, the council , the city employees," Moore said.

Without it, the city would have to make even more cuts.

"I've made cut to services, as much as we think are responsible at this point without eliminate complete departments , so the only avenue is to increase revenue,” said Moore.

He and a city councilor say they have received calls from people who are concerned about the tax.

WBRC asked if Moore thought it will hinder future business growth. Moore said no. He pointed to other cities that already have occupational tax in place .

"The city of Birmingham has an occupational tax and it certainly hasn't detoured their growth and the good things that are happening there,” he said.

