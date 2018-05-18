Cottondale residents complain about 7-mile detour to exit neighborhood

People in Cottondale who are upset about a blocked road are finally getting some relief after driving several miles to get in out of their neighborhood every day.

More than dozens of folks who live on near Hargrove East in Cottondale complained about a gate to a much needed road being locked up for the last week.

And because the washed out road next to it is shut down for construction neighbors had to go all the way around raising time and safety concerns.

Tuscaloosa County is working on reconstructing part of Hargrove Road East blocking it off all together.

The cemetery next to it allowed neighbors to use their road to get through until one day they closed the gates leading up to it.

“They locked that gate then buses wouldn't come through you had to drive your kids and bring them home from school,” said Darrell Marcum.

Paul Duncan lives down the road and said his wife and neighbors took the seven-mile route or the nine-mile route to get in and out of their neighborhood, causing a big hassle.

“It was 13 minutes all the way around Hidden Valley Dairy farm road and there was people flying on that road they almost hit her head on around the curves,” said Duncan.

So Duncan called his Tuscaloosa County commissioner who convinced the cemetery staff to re-open the road to drivers, but for how long?

“They need to keep that temporary road opened for the community but I'm pretty sure it's going to be locked again,” said Marcum.

That's something neighbors worry about.

“It's a very bad convenience and there's only 26 families that live around this area that could use that road,” said Duncan.

Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Mark Nelson said they've worked out an arrangement with the cemetery that assures drivers a shorter way in and out, at least until the Hargrove Road East road project is complete.

