FIRST ALERT: Warm Saturday with isolated thunderstorms

Saturday should be a bit drier with rain chances around 30 percent. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. The sky will be partly cloudy during the evening with lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will be a bit wetter with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and early evening. Expect highs in the upper 80s. The threat for an organized severe weather remains lows.

This Summertime-like pattern will stay with us through next week with almost daily afternoon showers and storms. Keep the WBRC First Alert Weather app handy to track rain and receive our alerts.

The longer range forecast is indicating the possibility of a tropical system forming in the Gulf late next week. It is way too early for details, but this system could mean additional rain for the Southeast. This is our next system to watch. The official state of the Atlantic Hurricane season is June 1.

