The best TVs you can buy in 2018

The latest and greatest 2018 TVs have made their way to store shelves, which means if you’ve been holding out to buy a new TV, now is the perfect time to start looking. While some bring new tech, others are iterations on already-great models from 2017, offering a new feature here or there or maybe smart new design touches.

This means older models will see price drops, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the new models. If anything, 2018 shows that feature-packed brand new TVs are becoming more affordable then ever before, considering what they have to offer.

As you look through this list, keep in mind that many of these models have just been released, so even though we’ve had hands-on time with them, we haven’t had the chance to properly review them. As we spend more time with the TVs and are able to give them review scores, we’ll update this list accordingly.(Editor’s note: Scroll to the bottom of this list for a glossary of common TV terms)

Product Category Rating LG C8-Series 4K OLED TV Best TV overall In progress Samsung Q9FN 4K QLED TV Best ultra-premium LED/LCD TV 4.5 out of 5 Sony A8F Bravia OLED TV Best ultra-premium OLED TV In progress Sony X900F 4K LED UHD TV Best overall LCD/LED TV In progress LG Signature OLED TV W8 Best aspirational TV In progress Vizio SmartCast P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV Sexiest high-performance budget TV In progress TCL 6-Series Roku TV Smartest high-performance budget TV In progress

LG C8-Series 4K OLED TV

The Best

Why you should buy this: It’s got the best picture quality we’ve seen so far.

Who it is for: Everyone who can afford it.

How much it will cost: $2,500 to $3,500

Why we picked the LG C8-Series 4K OLED TV:

LG’s entire line of OLED TVs has fantastic picture quality as each of these TVs use the same exact panel. As such, the feature set, available screen sizes, and price are the factors to consider here. Like last year’s C7 series, the new C8 series is the best for our money. The 77-inch model ($9,000) is a bit lofty for most people, but the 65-inch and 55-inch models hit the relative sweet spot at $3,500 and $2,500 respectively. For the investment, you get a sparkling 4K Ultra HD picture with incredible contrast; the latestHDRoptions including HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log Gamma;and LG’s fantastic webOS interface. As you’ll see later in this list, there are fancier TVs, but the C8 series makes the most sense for most people who want the best picture quality available.

Samsung Q9FN 4K QLED TV

The best ultra-premium LED/LCD TV

Why you should buy this: The Q9FN is Samsung’s most impressive QLED TV to date, and that’s saying something.

Who it is forThose looking for a blend of fantastic picture, blazing brightness, and incredibly attractive design.

How much it will cost: $3,800 to $6,000

Why we picked the Samsung Q9FN 4K QLED TV:

When Samsung first started talking about how QLED was a serious competitor to OLED, we were skeptical, but those claims now make a lot of sense. Last year’s Q9F was one of the best LCD TVs we’d seen until the company released its follow-up in 2018’s Q9FN. Not only is the HDR picture incredibly vivid with some of the deepest black levels we’ve seen outside of an OLED display, the off-angle picture — usually a rough spot in LCD TVs — has been improved. Samsung has also boosted the aesthetics by adding a new Ambient Mode and the company has also bundled the power cable into the One Invisible Connection cable between the One Connect box and TV, making clean installation a cinch for anyone, not just professional installers.

Read our full Samsung Q9FN review

Sony A8F Bravia OLED TV

The best ultra-premium OLED TV

Why you should buy this: It combines incredible picture quality with great voice control and smart home integration.

Who it is for: Those looking for a TV that offers more than just a pretty picture.

How much it will cost: $2,800 to $3,800

Why we picked the Sony A8F Bravia OLED TV:

Sony’s A8F Bravia uses the same OLED panel as LG’s OLED TVs, so you know right away that the picture quality is going to be great, and Sony’s top-notch processing pushes it over the top. If that was all this TV had to offer, it would still be great, but that’s just the beginning. Using Sony’s Acoustic Surface technology, the sound actually emanates from the screen, replacing traditional speakers. This means that an already thin TV is even thinner, and the sound is surprisingly good as well. These TVs are pricier than LG’s offerings, but if you’re all about the look, they’re absolutely worth it.

Read our Sony A8F impression from CES 2018

Sony X900F 4K LED UHD TV

The best overall LED/LCD TV

Why you should buy this: Sony’s second-to-none HDR picture processing makes for deep blacks and vivid colors you didn’t know were possible in an LCD TV.

Who it is for: Anyone looking for top-notch performance without going broke.

How much it will cost: $1,500 to $4,000

Why we picked the Sony X900F 4K LED UHD TV:

Samsung’s QLED TVs might be at the top of the technological heap right now, but Sony’s X900F series offers stiff competition at a significantly lower price. With HDR10 at launch and Dolby Vision coming via firmware update soon, the TV will be versatile enough to showcase the best movies and TV shows on offer, while Sony’s X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x technology boosts and dims backlight levels across the screen for impressive contrast. Like Sony’s OLED offerings, this model benefits greatly from Sony processing for vivid colors, sparkling detail, and an iconic, clean image.

Read our Sony X900F hands-on impressions

LG Signature OLED TV W8

The best aspirational TV

Why you should buy this: LG’s Wallpaper TVs combine incredible picture quality with stunning aesthetics.

Who it is for: Those for whom money is no object.

How much it will cost: $7,000 to $15,000

Why we picked the LG Signature OLED TV W8:

Let’s get to it straight away: There’s no ignoring the price tag on these TVs. That said, LG’s “Wallpaper” TVs absolutely need to be seen to be believed, and once you have seen one, you might find yourself desperately trying to justify the purchase. Like last year’s W7, most of the W8’s components are packed into the included soundbar, which dishes up Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for maximum audio immersion. Every major HDR format is supported, so this TV is as future-proof as a TV can be. That’s a good thing since after you buy this you probably won’t be making any other major purchases for a while.

Read our LG Signature OLED TV W8 impressionsfrom CES 2018

Vizio P-Series Quantum

The sexiest high-performance budget TV

Why you should buy this: It’s the biggest upgrade to Vizio’s already-great P-Series in years.

Who it is for: Anyone looking for near-OLED performance at a much lower price.

How much it will cost: $2,200

Why we picked the Vizio P-Series Quantum :

If you’re impressed by Samsung’s QLED models but don’t want to spend quite as much, Vizio’s P-Series Quantum might be the perfect thing for you. Using quantum dot technology — similar to that which Samsung’s QLED is based on — this is the biggest thing we’ve seen happen to Vizio’s P-Series in years. Complete with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, the P-Series Quantum makes use of 192 local dimming zones to provide great black levels which, combined with the TV’s 2,000 nits of peak brightness, makes for great contrast. There’s only one 65-inch size available at $2,200, but that’s far more affordable than Samsung’s offering, with plenty of performance to spare.

More on the Vizio P-Series Quantum

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

The smartest high-performance budget TV

Why you should buy this: TCL’s 6-Series likely has the best price-to-performance ratio you’ll see this year.

Who it is for: Budget-minded buyers who don’t want to sacrifice quality or features.

How much it will cost: $650 to $1,000

Why we picked the TCL 6-Series Roku TV:

When we first saw the TCL 6-Series in person at CES 2018, it was an easy call for sleeper hit of the year. With the range topping out at $1,000 and featuring every current HDR technology in a quality panel, this is the TV to go for if you want to maximize your price-to-performance ratio. With 120 local dimming zones in the 65-inch model and 96 in the 55-inch model, contrast is impressive for an LCD, and HDR Pro Gamma automatically adjusts the backlight to match your room’s brightness. Outside of picture quality, the 6-Series bakes Roku OS right in for the best smart TV experience available today. Even if you’re not on a tight budget, you might find that TCL’s models offer everything you’re looking for in a TV, sparing you some cash to use on a soundbar or home theater surround sound system.

Read our TCL 6-Series impressions from CES 2018

How we test

We begin each model year by bringing in the top-tier televisions from each of the major brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic. These premium televisions help set the highest standard for the year, managing expectations for each model below them, and providing context among the competitors.

We begin testing by setting up each TV in a completely dark room and adjusting its picture settings using tools and methods readily available to consumers — just like you might do at home. From there, we use a series of test patterns and familiar content, from streaming services to Ultra HD Blu-ray to over-the-air (OTA) TV, to judge each TV’s performance characteristics, including color production, motion resolution, black levels, backlight influence, brightness, HDR quality, and detail resolution.

Once we’ve analyzed a TV’s picture quality, we move on to elements that affect the user experience, including each set’s smart TV interface, user settings interface, remote control, external device recognition and control, and other essential touchpoints.

When possible, we’ll place two competing models side by sideto provide additional context for the pros and cons each TV exhibits. Finally, we make a determination as to which type of user a TV might appeal to. For instance, some TVs provide better bright-room performance, while others are better for dedicated home theater performance. Some are better for sports, while others are better for watching movies or playing games.

In short, we make a thorough evaluation to determine not only which TVs offer the best picture quality, but those that offer the best overall user experience. After all, you’ll be living with your new TV for years to come, and using it should be a joy, not a pain.

Read our complete test methodologyfor more information.

Helpfultips

When shopping for a new TV, it pays to do some research, but keep in mind that specs are often loaded with misinformation. Trust reviews from multiple review sites (including Digital Trends, of course), then go see the TV in action at a local retailer.

If you can, try to get a hold of the TVs remote control and play around with it a bit. Ask an associate to take the TV out of store demo mode so you can look at some of the set’s built-in picture presets if possible. Moreover, try to determine if the TV’s user menu and smart TV interface are easy to navigate and intuitive.

Finally, make sure the retailer you are going to purchase from is an authorized retailer for the brand, and ensure they offer a fair and hassle-free return process. Most authorized online retailers are very accommodating when it comes to returns or replacements.

Glossary of terms

Here’s a rundown of some of the most common terms associated with today’s TV technology.

4K Ultra HD

This refers to a display resolution that is four times that of 1080p HD. A 4K Ultra HD TV’s pixel resolution is a 3,840 x 2,160 grid in a 16:9 aspect ratio, resulting in nearly 8.3 million pixels. This increase in density adds striking detail and realism to an image and allows larger screens to be viewed from closer distances without individual pixels becoming visible.

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

High dynamic range is probably most familiar to people through the HDR mode on their digital cameras. It’s designed to deliver a picture that has greater details in the shadows and highlights, plus a wider range of colors. HDR in televisions pursues the same goal. The color palette is wider, blacks are deeper, and whites are brighter. Presently, there are two major HDR formats: HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The former is the HDR standard, but Dolby Vision offers a premium experience. Consider a TV that supports both. HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) is another recent addition to the HDR collection, which supports over-the-air (OTA) broadcast content with HDR.

Full Array Local Dimming (FALD)

This refers to an LED TV’s backlighting system. A FALD display contains an array of LEDs spread out in a grid behind an LCD panel, rather than just at the edges of the TV. This LED array is broken up into zones that can be dimmed when necessary to achieve better black levels. Another benefit is more uniform brightness across the screen.

Wide Color Gamut (WCG)

These are the expanded color reproduction abilities of a 4K Ultra HD TV, which arecloser than ever to what we see in a digital cinema. By approaching the Digital Cinema Initiative’s P3 color specification, a 4K UHD TV can produce billions more colors than a 1080p HD TV.

Quantum Dots

A layer of film loaded with tiny nano-crystal semiconductors that is placed in a TV’s display panel to help produce a wider array of colors. Quantum dots work by altering the light coming from a TV’s backlighting system before it is passed through the TV’s color filter.

Phosphor-coated LED

An alternative to Quantum Dots, phosphor-coated LEDs have a chemical coating to alter the light’s output. When used in a TV, this results in a purer backlight that’s more easily manipulated by a TV’s color filter, resulting in a wide color gamut and increased color accuracy.

HDMI 2.0a

The latest version of the HDMI spec. Compliance with this standard assures a 4K Ultra HD display or source is capable of providing all the digital information needed for 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, and Wide Color Gamut, all at up to 60 frames per second.

HDCP 2.2

The latest version of the High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection technology, which provides copy prevention specifically of 4K Ultra HD content. Any source device that requires HDCP 2.2 will require a 4K Ultra HD TV with an HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI port for a compatible connection.

HEVC (H.265)

Stands for “High Efficiency Video Coding.” A new compression technology developed to make large 4K UHD video files smaller and, therefore, easier to stream over broadband Internet connections. HEVC is said to double the data compression ratio over H.264, the predominant encoding technology used today for 1080p videos, while retaining the same video quality. A smart TV or streaming set-top box must be able to decode HEVC in order to play back 4K Ultra HD video from sites like Netflix and Amazon Instant Video.

VP9

An alternate to HEVC developed by Google and used predominantly for encoding 4K Ultra HD YouTube videos. In order for a smart TV or streaming set-top box to play back 4K Ultra HD YouTube videos, it must be able to decode VP9 videos.

