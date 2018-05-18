Tua Tagovailoa opens up about wanting to transfer from Alabama

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped a bombshell while recently talking to middle-school students in his home state of Hawaii.
Tagovailoa's message was about perseverance. The story he told, however, dealt with him calling his dad last fall and saying he wanted to transfer to USC from Alabama.
"I told my dad I wanted to go to school where it would be easier for me," he said.
Tagovailoa goes on to say he still planned to transfer if he didn't play in the CFP National Championship Game, he was going to transfer. In hindsight, we all know how that decision ended.
