New parkway connecting Hwy 216 to I-59/20 opens in Brookwood

What looks like a traffic jam on George Richmond Parkway in Brookwood is actually a sign of progress. People parked there Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony opening the road to more traffic.

"It ties all our major communities together in this district," Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle said.

The four-mile parkway now connects Highway 216 in Brookwood to I-59/20 in Vance.

Many believe it provides a direct and safer route for busses and others getting kids to schools in the area.

"It just cuts down on a lot of risk taking and driving around Covered Bridge Road," Tingle said.

The completed road could also have an economic impact to West Alabama's growing automotive industry

"We have suppliers that are located on this particular road at the end of the road you know what's there. It's the Mercedes plant. So there's going to be opportunities for future growth to be sure opportunities for growth so suppliers and different businesses can locate here," State Senator Gerald Allen said.

The town of Brookwood, Tuscaloosa County and ALDOT split the cost of that $11 million road project.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.