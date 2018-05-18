Psychologist weighs in on mental health concerns for mass shooting survivors

Nine students and one teacher are dead after a school shooting in Texas on Friday.

UAB Psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow says this does not only leave concerns for the students in Texas, but all around the world. Dr. Klapow says that many times a mass shooting survivor, such as the students at Parkland, Fla., could be reliving those terrifying moments after hearing the news about Texas.

Klapow says it is very important to take time to get the help you need if you ever experience a traumatic event.

