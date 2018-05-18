4 cities in B'ham metro area make top 10 list for most affordable homes

Some of the most affordable homes in Alabama are in cities surrounding the Birmingham metro.

Helena, Clay, Calera and Midfield all making the top 10 list. The study done by New York financial technology company SmartAsset looked into property taxes, homeowners' insurance fees and mortgage payments compared to average income.

Helena ranks highest, coming in at No. 4. Kevin Barnes is a Realtor for Realty South and says the Helena market has changed so much just in the last year.

The annual property tax in Helena is $885, annual homeowner's insurance $1,996 and the average annual mortgage payment is $8,577. The median income was listed at $84,888.

Clay is ranked No. 6, Calera No. 8 and Midfield No. 9.

"It is nice to know that there are four that rank in the Birmingham metro area. It means that Birmingham is a great city to live in if you are in the city or in the suburbs,” Barnes explains.

