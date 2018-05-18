5 ways Birmingham City Schools have increased security

The sight of another school shooting where students have been killed shakes most parents across the country.

“Can't do nothing but put myself in the shoes of the parents out here. Losing their kids because it's painful," Nemetrius Munford said.

The Texas shooting hit home for Vice President of the Birmingham Board of Education Douglas Ragland.

"My heart goes out the families simply because we went through this at Huffman High School," Ragland said.

Seventeen-year-old Courtlin Arrington was fatally shot inside Huffman High School. Since that tragedy, the school system has beefed up security by doing the following:

1.Purchasing additional metal detectors

2.Hiring a contractor on alarming every door

3.Increasing searches of lockers, backpacks and cars

4.Conducting active shooter drills

5.Increasing SRO presence

"We are going to do everything we can to protect our children. Certainly we are not taking anything for gr anted. Threats, whatever comes out we are going to be right on it," Ragland said.

Others on the school board said the state of Alabama needs to help Birmingham and other schools with additional money for security. Parents just want their children protected.

"It’s very scary because I have two young girls. You know what I'm saying," Munford said.

