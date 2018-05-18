Students helping students: Deja King Foundation

5th graders at Brookwood Forest Elementary are raising money for the foundation. (Source: Family)

25 college freshmen won't have to worry about where to find the money to furnish their dorm rooms and it all started with a mother who can't send her own daughter to college.

"God is amazing," says Shuanta Renae.

Powerful words from a mother who turns tragedy into triumph.

"Deja was actually born normal," says Renae. "At the age of 6 months she contracted pneumococcal meningitis. That left her with multiple disabilities giving her a lifespan of one year."

And she is defying all odds.

Deja, is about to turn 21, her story is now sending others to college.

"But I wanted to do something in her honor since she isn't able to go to college," added Renae.

Shuanta Renae started the Deja King Foundation, it provides everything students need so they can live away from home their first year of college.

"I've had a total of 88 students and all of them have warmed my heart," says Renae.

5th graders at Brookwood Forest Elementary are raising money for the foundation. They are doing extra chores and activities to raise money.

"My neighbors were out of town so I fed their cat and got their mail," says Jack Bakken, a 5th grade student at Brookwood Forest Elementary

Ruth Ann Kearley, also 5th grade student at Brookwood Forest Elementary, says she did extra chores around her house to raise money.

"Washed my Great Dane, washed my West Highland Terrier, cleaned the bathroom...not so fun, sweep every room in the house," explains Ruth Ann,

They are learning how important it is to be there for others.

"It feels really good," says Jack. "Because Ms. Woods wasn't able to send her child to college so she decided that she wanted to send another child to college so that is a good example of how you help others."

And they are learning you can always lend a helping hand.

"It makes me feel grateful that we are able to do this," adds Ruth Ann.

If you're compelled to help, the next drive is June 9th. Click here for more details.

