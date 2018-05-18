Pelham PD, FBI train other departments how to collect evidence in mass shootings

Collecting evidence after a mass shooting can be difficult. The scene is typically chaotic and smaller agencies might need help to make sure it's done right.

The scene in Santa Fe, Texas, today will require a lot of work as law enforcement there teams up to make their case against the shooter. The Pelham Police Department partnered with the FBI to host other police departments in a mass shooting training exercise.

This case used a staged scene where it was designed to be too large for one agency so everyone would have to work together and to be sure the evidence was collected properly and correctly to make a case.

"They are the ones that collect the evidence. They put the pieces of the puzzle together. They put everything together when it all comes to court to where it builds the case where we get the conviction," said Vestavia Hills PD Capt. Johnny Evans.

Smaller agencies have to make sure they can work together and collect this crucial evidence. It's one thing to make an arrest it’s another thing to get the shooter convicted.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.