Ron's Bacon-Tomato Glazed Pork Chops

Ingredients:
4 1-inch-thick center-cut pork chops, about 8 oz. each
6 thick-cut bacon slices
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 bunch of chopped fresh asparagus, trimmed
1 tablespoon olive oil
1-pint cherry tomatoes
½ white wine
Directions:
Cook bacon in a skillet over medium until crisp, turning occasionally about 8 minutes.
Remove bacon to paper towels to drain; set aside.
Reserve drippings in skillet off the heat. Chop bacon.
Sprinkle pork chops evenly with 1⁄2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.
Place skillet over medium-high; add pork chops, and cook in hot drippings until well browned, 3 minutes per side.
Remove from skillet.
In a small bowl, add fresh cut asparagus, and oil together with 1⁄4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.
Set aside.
Add tomatoes and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Cook, stirring occasionally until blistered and beginning to burst about 3 minutes.
Add asparagus mixture to opposite side of the pan from pork chops.
Cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork chops registers 145°F and asparagus just begin to brown, about 10 minutes.
Add chop bacon to tomatoes and asparagus mixture and serve over pork chops.
