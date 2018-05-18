Ron's Bacon-Tomato Glazed Pork Chops

Ingredients:

4 1-inch-thick center-cut pork chops, about 8 oz. each

6 thick-cut bacon slices

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 bunch of chopped fresh asparagus, trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1-pint cherry tomatoes

½ white wine



Directions:

Cook bacon in a skillet over medium until crisp, turning occasionally about 8 minutes.

Remove bacon to paper towels to drain; set aside.

Reserve drippings in skillet off the heat. Chop bacon.

Sprinkle pork chops evenly with 1⁄2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Place skillet over medium-high; add pork chops, and cook in hot drippings until well browned, 3 minutes per side.

Remove from skillet.

In a small bowl, add fresh cut asparagus, and oil together with 1⁄4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper.

Set aside.

Add tomatoes and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring occasionally until blistered and beginning to burst about 3 minutes.

Add asparagus mixture to opposite side of the pan from pork chops.

Cook until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of pork chops registers 145°F and asparagus just begin to brown, about 10 minutes.

Add chop bacon to tomatoes and asparagus mixture and serve over pork chops.

