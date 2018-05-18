Hundreds pack Birmingham temple to celebrate Mike Slive's life

The overwhelming message on Friday morning? Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive was tough man who just so happened to be one of the nicest people you’d ever meet. Slive passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. On Friday, hundreds packed Emanu-El Temple in Birmingham to pay their respects.

Among those attending the service were Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and Phillip Fulmer, the Director of Athletics at the University Of Tennessee.

Slive was born in Utica, N.Y., in 1940. The son of a butcher, Slive would earn degrees from Dartmouth, Virginia and Georgetown. He was past commissioner of Conference USA and helped form the Great Midwest Conference, but his legacy was left with the Southeastern Conference who he ran from 2002 until his retirement in 2015.

Slive, who fought prostate cancer for years, was the man behind the Mike Slive Foundation For Prostate Cancer Awareness, something that was near and dear to his heart.

“It was never about my dad, it was about the people my dad met,” said Slive's daughter Anna.

Added Paul Finebaum at Friday’s service as he spoke of Slive, “We love you, we cherish you and we will never forget you."

That, in a nutshell, is how people feel about Mike Slive.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.