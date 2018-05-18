Sauers, Jimenez tied after 2nd round of Champions Tour major

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Gene Sauers shot a 5-under 67 to move into a first-place tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Sauers completed his second straight bogey-free round to finish at 11-under 133. Jimenez had four birdies for a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, a day after matching the course record with a 64.

Jerry Kelly, Kevin Sutherland and Scott McCarron are two strokes back going into the weekend. Kelly shot 69, McCarron 68 and Sutherland 66.

Sutherland and McCarron had eagles. Sutherland had a bogey-free round.

Sauers had opened with a 66 and is seeking his second PGA Tour Champions win. His first came at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open Championship.

