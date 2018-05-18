Moody softball team holds graduation on field after championship game

It was a gut-wrenching Thursday night for the Moody High School softball team, and particularly heartbreaking for nine Blue Devil seniors. You see, those nine seniors missed Moody High School’s Thursday night graduation ceremony because the team was in the state finals in Montgomery.

The solution? The Blue Devils held a short graduation ceremony AFTER the championship game while family and friends looked on. The catch? Powerful Springville swept Moody 8-4 and 3-0 to win the 5A state crown for the fourth straight year.

How difficult was it for the nine Moody seniors? Very - as moments after their title dreams came crashing down, the girls changed into their caps and gowns and marched across the diamond with tears in their eyes. In what was to be the happiest day of their lives turned out to be a bit dampened, yet all of the seniors held their heads high and received their diplomas.

Congrats to the Springville Tigers for winning the Class 5A state softball title, and an extra hug to the nine Moody seniors who missed out on a state title while missing their graduation back home.

The good news? The Moody players have their diplomas, they have their pride and they have each other. Thanks to Christina Chambers for capturing this emotional moment.

