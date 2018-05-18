Alabama closes shellfish growing waters in Baldwin County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin County.

Authorities announced Friday that Area III is closed and includes Bon Secour Bay and Navy Cove.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed harvesting as of 7 p.m. Thursday as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to a sewage discharge.

The state health department says harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

