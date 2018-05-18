Former Etowah HS teacher charged with sexual contact with student

Former Etowah HS teacher charged with sexual contact with studen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A former teacher and softball coach at Etowah High School has been charged with having sexual contact with a student.

Stephen Lawrence Coggins was charged by Leesburg Police (where the offense happened) with one count of school employee having sexual contact with a student. He has bonded out of the Cherokee County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Coggins' Etowah High School page says he's been teaching four years and coaching softball for three. We're told he resigned today.

