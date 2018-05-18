Missouri lawmakers approve measure regulating fake meat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missouri lawmakers approve measure regulating fake meat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation that bans companies from labeling lab-grown meat products or meat substitutes as meat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the provision approved Thursday states that a product cannot be marketed as meat if it isn't derived from an animal with two or four feet. It's part of a package of changes to state agriculture and conservation laws on its way to the governor's desk.

The legislation is backed by the state's pork producers, the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen's Association.

Republican Rep. Jeff Knight of Lebanon sponsored the legislation. He says it's not meant to mislead anyone, but to protect a product.

Missouri would be the first state to address the fake meat issue if the measure is signed into law.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kim Davis challenger: Man whose marriage license she denied

    Kim Davis challenger: Man whose marriage license she denied

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:16:16 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 20:20:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...(AP Photo/Adam Beam). In this May 10, 2018, photo, David Ermold, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Rowan County clerk, pauses as he speaks in Morehead, Ky. He wants to challenge Kim Davis, the clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015 ...
    A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.More >>
    A gay man in Kentucky wants to run against Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied him a marriage license in 2015.More >>

  • The Latest: Governor: 10 killed, 10 hurt in school shooting

    The Latest: Governor: 10 killed, 10 hurt in school shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:01:39 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 20:20:33 GMT
    (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...(KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP). In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert...
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>
    Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a high school.More >>

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-05-18 20:20:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly