Charges filed in hit and run case that killed teenager

Charges have been filed against a man involved in a deadly wreck on I-59 North at Center Street.

Lawrence Moore, Jr., 65, is charged with felony hit and run. He has been released from the Jefferson County Jail on $15,000 bond.

He turned himself in the day after 18 year old I'akyrai Rukell Kimbrough was hit and killed while standing outside a stalled car on i-59 saturday night,

Police say the wreck remains under investigation and more charges could be possible.

