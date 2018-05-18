Alabama hotel manager charged with human trafficking

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The general manager of a hotel in Alabama has been charged with human trafficking.

Sixty-five-year-old Shirley Sparks was arrested Thursday at the LaQuinta Inn in Tuscaloosa on charges of second-degree human trafficking. Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Darren Beams tells The Tuscaloosa News that Sparks' arrest comes as part of an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking in the area.

The investigation began last year when James Edward Warren was arrested for second-degree human trafficking. Beams says Warren used the LaQuinta Inn and that new evidence discovered this past year implicated Sparks. Beams said Sparks benefited financially from Warren's crimes. The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office presented evidence to a grand jury last week that led to indictments against Sparks and upgraded Warren's charges to first-degree.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.