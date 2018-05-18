Prosecutors in Poland probe sewage dump into Baltic bay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Prosecutors on Poland's Baltic coast have opened a probe into potential environmental damages in the Bay of Gdansk after the sewage system of that Baltic Sea city malfunctioned.
The spokeswoman for Gdansk province prosecutors, Grazyna Wawryniuk, said Friday that prosecutors were looking into the cause of the accident and into whether it had endangered the environment or residents.
Refuse from Gdansk's main sewage system was redirected as an emergency measure into the Motlawa River and then the Bay of Gdansk after the engines pumping it to a treatment plant were flooded and stopped.
With its sandy beaches, the Bay of Gdansk is a popular vacation spot on the Baltic Sea during the summer.
