Former 5-star QB Barnett transfers to USF after 'Bama, ASU

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Barnett is expected to compete for a starting job as the Bulls look to replace three-year starter Quinton Flowers.

Barnett signed with Alabama in 2015 and redshirted as a freshman. He started the 2016 season-opener for the Crimson Tide, but quickly relinquished the job to Jalen Hurts.

Barnett left Alabama during the season and enrolled in junior college for the rest of the year, which put him in position to transfer and become immediately eligible in 2017. He was a backup for Arizona State last season. He had graduated, allowing him to transfer again without sitting out.

