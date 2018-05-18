Former 5-star QB Barnett transfers to USF after 'Bama, ASU

Michael L. Slive, the seventh commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, died Wednesday in Birmingham at the age of 77.More >>
We know how they compete on the football field, but whose golf swing is better between Gus Malzahn and Nick Saban?More >>
The Regions Tradition golf tournament welcomed a host of SEC coaches and former football stars for the Celebrity Pro-Am.More >>
The LSU softball team will host the Baton Rouge Regional this Friday through Sunday at Tiger Park.More >>
Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.More >>
The University of Alabama and The University of Texas have announced a home-and-home series between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. The Tide will travel to Austin in 2022 and the Longhorns will come to Tuscaloosa in 2023.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
The University of Alabama has scheduled a game with Utah State for September 3, 2022, and the payout for the Aggies will be the third-largest dollar amount ever paid to a visiting football team.More >>
As the 2018 NFL Draft was coming to a close, the Crimson Tide managed to set a new program record for picks.More >>
After having four players selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was mostly silent on day two for the Crimson Tide until late in the third round.More >>
Four Alabama Crimson Tide players have been taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
It’s just another way that Nick Saban motivates his players: He reminds them each year around the time that the spring game is held that the players from the winning team will be eating steak the next Monday night while the losers will be eating beans.More >>
Exactly fifteen weeks after Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Devonta Smith streaking down the sideline at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Crimson Tide players and coaches were on top of the world again.More >>
