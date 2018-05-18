From chicken to condoms, marketers cash in on royal wedding - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

From chicken to condoms, marketers cash in on royal wedding

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo Marmite jars with the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it are photographed on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandi... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo Marmite jars with the names of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on it are photographed on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandi...
(KFC via AP). This is an undated handout photo issued by KFC of their limited edition commemorative bucket to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite,... (KFC via AP). This is an undated handout photo issued by KFC of their limited edition commemorative bucket to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmite,...
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo capuccino coffees with the image of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top are pictured at a coffee shop in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of mer... (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo capuccino coffees with the image of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top are pictured at a coffee shop in Windsor, England. The royal wedding smorgasbord of mer...
(Pork Farms via AP). This is an undated handout photo issued by Pork Farms of a royal wedding pork pie bearing crust in the image of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmit... (Pork Farms via AP). This is an undated handout photo issued by Pork Farms of a royal wedding pork pie bearing crust in the image of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal wedding smorgasbord of merchandise includes Harry and Meghan Marmit...

By DAVID RISING

If British marketers are to be believed, nothing is a better royal wedding tribute than a limited-edition bucket of fried chicken chased with a bottle or two of Royal Wedding pale ale.

Estimates are that consumers will spend between 40 million pounds to 70 million pounds ($54 million to $94 million) on royal wedding-related merchandise, including commemorative mugs, plates, coins and posters.

If you're tucking in to watch the wedding from home but want to feel "part of" it you can enjoy a bowl of "Wedding Rings" cereal, featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the box and sold online for only 35 pounds ($47). It promises to be "royally good."

There's also "Harry" and "Meghan" Marmite, if you can choke that down.

Britain's Heck food company has created special pork sausages including the ingredients of "sweet ginger" for Harry - a nod to his famous red hair - and "American mustard" for Meghan. At 3 pounds ($4) a package, they're available at Sainsbury's grocery stores around Britain.

KFC's Royal Wedding-themed buckets, complete with the company logo in gold, were allegedly inspired by Harry's confession that he proposed to Markle while preparing a roast chicken. The reverse side reads: "We declare a regal day of celebration, jubilation, and fried chicken." They're available in limited quantities only at KFC Windsor on Saturday, the royal wedding day.

After enjoying the chicken, you might want to try the Windsor and Eaton Brewery's "Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot" pale ale, which boasts barley grown locally on the Royal Farms in Windsor and retails for 2.25 pounds ($3) a bottle. The company says "marrying" together a combination of British and American hops and champagne yeast "creates a new pale ale that is young, fresh and full of character."

For those with a sporting bent, royal fans can shop online for a Meghan or Harry one-piece lycra women's swimsuit offered by the gift store Bags of Love. For 28 pounds ($37.70), the suits are available in sizes from XS to 4XL and promise to be "soft, stretchy and supportive." They also display enormous faces of either the bride or groom across your torso.

For those already in the mood, the Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms company (yes, it's real) is offering a box of Royal Wedding souvenir condoms for 10 pounds ($13.50). When opened, the consumer is treated to a pop-up picture of Harry and Meghan and the slogan "your prince will come" as an arrangement of "God Save the Queen" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" plays in the background. A certificate of authenticity makes the packet complete.

___

For complete AP royal wedding coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/Royalweddings .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

    'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:20:27 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>

  • Gunman arrested after police shootout at Trump resort

    Gunman arrested after police shootout at Trump resort

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:42:48 GMT
    Police said a person is in custody after they responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: CNN)Police said a person is in custody after they responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: CNN)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing up to 10

    Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing up to 10

    Friday, May 18 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:05:59 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-05-18 18:42:00 GMT
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly