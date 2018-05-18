What you need to know about Saturday's National Home Fire Sprinkler Day

The Blue Devils held a short graduation ceremony AFTER the championship game while family and friends looked on.More >>
A former teacher and softball coach at Etowah High School has been charged with having sexual contact with a student.
This campaign was initiated by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) to raise awareness of the dangers of home fires and the benefits of installing fire sprinklers in new homes.
Charges have been filed against a man involved in a deadly wreck on I-59 North at Center Street.
Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect who they say tied up an elderly woman during a Mother's Day burglary.
