What you need to know about Saturday's National Home Fire Sprinkler Day

This Saturday, May 19, is National Home Fire Sprinkler Day. This campaign was initiated by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC) to raise awareness of the dangers of home fires and the benefits of installing fire sprinklers in new homes.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is participating in National Home Fire Sprinkler Day. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb, the goal is to better protect citizens through home fire sprinklers, and also to better protect firefighters. Holcomb says new homes are constructed with materials that burn faster, and putting firefighters at greater risk.

In conjunction with National Home Fire Sprinkler Day, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue wants the community to be educated about home fire sprinklers. TFRS provided the following information:

*Since 2009, the installation of fire sprinklers has been required for new construction of homes by all U.S. model building codes. California, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and hundreds of U.S. communities have adopted this requirement. Challenges to adoption exist in other states, including Alabama.

*Modern home fire sprinklers are inexpensive to install ($1.35 per sprinklered sq. ft., nationally – NFPA).

*Fire sprinklers reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by 80 percent, and reduce the risk of property damage by 70 percent (NFPA).

*Because the sprinkler responds to the fire automatically and while it is still small, it controls the fire until the fire department arrives, slowing the spread of heat and poisonous smoke.

*Home fire sprinklers give residents more time to escape a fire safely. That prevents injuries and saves lives.

*The sprinkler controls fire damage and confines it. That protects lives as well as surrounding rooms, limiting property damage.

*Responding firefighters work in far less dangerous conditions when a home fire is controlled by a fire sprinkler.

*Home fire sprinklers operate individually. In a fire, the sprinkler closest to it activates. In the vast majority of home fires just one sprinkler is needed to control the flames.

*Sprinklers are activated by the high temperature of a fire – typically between 135-165°F. Cooking fumes or signaling smoke alarms cannot activate sprinklers.

*Home fire sprinklers are designed to flow between 10-25 gallons of water per minute, 10-15 times less water flow than fire department hoses, with far less pressure.

