Student, teacher arrested on grade-tampering charges

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (AP) - A student and a teacher are charged with tampering with grades at a south Alabama high school.

The attorney general's office said Friday 18-year-old Matthew Hutchins of Brewton and 58-year-old Lisa Odom of Castleberry face felony charges of altering grades.

Hutchins is a student at W.S. Neal High School in East Brewton, where Odom teaches.

A statement from Attorney General Steve Marshall says his cybercrime unit began investigating after being notified by local officials that grades had been altered through the school's computer system.

Authorities aren't releasing additional details about what happened. But court records allege Hutchins used the credentials of an assistant principal to change one of his grades.

Court records aren't yet available to show whether either Hutchins or Odom has a lawyer to speak on their behalf.

