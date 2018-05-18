Buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel; 32 hurt, 7 seriously - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Buses collide inside Lincoln Tunnel; 32 hurt, 7 seriously

Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP) Fire officials say two buses collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 31 people. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - A pair of New Jersey Transit buses collided inside the Lincoln Tunnel, and authorities say 32 people have been hurt, included seven with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a NJ Transit bus rear-ended another at about 9:50 a.m. Friday in the tunnel's center tube and then drove into New York City and pulled over. The accident snarled morning rush hour traffic.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Officials said the tunnel was open, with delays.

The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is a major transit artery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

