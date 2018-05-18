GOP farm bill heads toward showdown vote - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

GOP farm bill heads toward showdown vote

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House is pressing toward a showdown vote on a bill that combines stricter work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients with a renewal of farm subsidies popular in Republican-leaning farm country, but the measure's chances are iffy because of an unrelated scrap over immigration.

The food and farm measure promises greater job training opportunities for recipients of food stamps, a top priority for House leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan. Democrats are strongly opposed, saying the stricter work and job training rules are poorly designed and would drive 2 million people off of food stamps.

Passage is threatened by an unrelated revolt over immigration, with some conservatives threatening to withhold support for the food and farm bill unless they are promised a vote on a hardline immigration plan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Senate backs effort to restore 'net neutrality' rules

    Senate backs effort to restore 'net neutrality' rules

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:08:48 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:06:41 GMT
    The Senate has voted to kill the FCC repeal of "net neutrality." (Source: CNN)The Senate has voted to kill the FCC repeal of "net neutrality." (Source: CNN)

    The Senate is poised to approve legislation designed to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's effort to deregulate the Internet.

    More >>

    The Senate is poised to approve legislation designed to reverse the Federal Communications Commission's effort to deregulate the Internet.

    More >>

  • Poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged from UK hospital

    Poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged from UK hospital

    Friday, May 18 2018 5:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:40:05 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:04:57 GMT
    Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in March, has been discharged. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in March, has been discharged. (Source: Family photo/CNN)
    Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in March, has been discharged. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Sergei Skripal, the former Russian spy poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in March, has been discharged. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Doctors say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

    More >>

    Doctors say former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged from hospital, more than two months after he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

    More >>

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:04:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly