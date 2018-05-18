REI Anniversary Sale: Up to 30% off Garmin, Patagonia, The North Face, and more

By Jacob Kienlen



Summer is fast approaching, and with it, beautiful weather. Folks everywhere are already starting to make preparations to get out of the house and enjoy the natural splendor of the outdoors. But with so much hiking, fishing, and exploring to be done, there’s still one question you need to ask yourself before you start frolicking through the woods: Do you have all of the gear you need? If the answer to that question is, “I’m not sure,” then we highly recommend you check out the REI Anniversary Sale and all it has to offer. Chances are they’ll have something you need for a decent price.

From now until May 28, this REI sale will be offering up to 30 percent off outdoor brands you know and trust. Garmin, Patagonia, The North Face, Arc’teryx, and REI Co-op will all have discounts ripe for the picking. Whether you’re looking to grab a nice tent, an affordable sleeping bag, or just load up on outdoor wear, make sure to take a look at REI’s biggest sale of the year. And if you’re already an REI Co-op member, you can save an extra 20 percent off one full-price item and an extra 20 percent off one REI Outlet item. Just make sure to enter the coupon code ANNIV18at checkout.

With a little help from our outdoor editors here at Digital Trends, we scoped out some of the best savings this sale has to offer. If diving blindly into the clearance section isn’t your style, sit back and let us find the best REI deals for you.

REI Co-op sale

If saving money is your biggest priority, then REI Co-op is the way to go. Since this brand is owned by REI, it’s no surprise these products are being discounted more heavily than the rest. Whether you’re looking to pick up cheap tents, sleeping bags, backpacks, or just about every other camping accessory, REI Co-op is the place to start. Here are a few of the best deals to get you started:

Patagonia sale

If you’re not already familiar with Patagonia’s products, then you probably should be. This outdoor company specializes in clothing and gear with an emphasis on sustainability and giving back. With a wide variety of jackets, shirts, shorts, pants, backpacks, and gear, you’re sure to find something you love at an affordable price. Check out some of the best deals going on now:

The North Face sale

Whether you spend your time hitting the slopes or just walking through the city, you’ve probably seen someone wearing a jacket from The North Face. Though the company is primarily known for outerwear, it also has a great selection of pants, backpacks, gloves, and shirts — all of which are on sale right now. Take a look at some of the best discounts this sale has to offer:

Arc’teryx sale

If you’re seeking high-end outdoor clothing, look no further than Arc’teryx. This outdoor clothing company specializes in expensive jackets and backpacks, so whenever we see deep discounts on these products, we get pretty excited. Upgrading your gear can get expensive, but with this sale, you’ll find a lot of the higher-end stuff is suddenly more attainable. Here are a few of the best deals to get you started:

Columbia Sportswear sale

You probably know Columbia mostly for their winter wear, or maybe even their Star Wars parkas, but they also have a great selection of clothing for summer as well. Whether you’re searching for hiking gear, board shorts, or even a great winter jacket for next year, this sale is exactly what you need. Take a look at a few of the best Columbia deals REI has to offer:

Looking to dive deeper into the savings? Find outdoor deals and more from our curated deals page.

