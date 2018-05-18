Porsche ordered to recall 60,000 vehicles in Europe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Porsche ordered to recall 60,000 vehicles in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - German authorities have ordered the EU-wide recall of 60,000 Cayenne and Macan vehicles from Volkswagen's Porsche sports car division after finding that the vehicles emitted excessive pollutants due to software that turned down emission controls during driving.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority said Friday that it discussed "impermissible defeat devices" that led to increased emissions of harmful nitrogen oxides.

The mandatory recall covers 6,755 4.2 liter V8 diesels in the European Union for the Cayenne from the 2015 and 2016 model years. Also included are 52,831 3.0 liter V6 diesels for the Macan model. In both cases the vehicles affected were certified under the Euro 6 standard. Porsche's engines are made by Volkswagen's Audi luxury division.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sheriff: Active shooter reported at Texas high school

    Sheriff: Active shooter reported at Texas high school

    Friday, May 18 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:05:59 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:13:44 GMT
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:12:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

  • Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

    Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy

    Thursday, May 17 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-17 19:50:23 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:11:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in three decades, a trend that...
    US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.More >>
    US births fell last year to 30-year low, a potential drag on the economy in coming years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly