Mickey: Scattered afternoon showers and storms

It looks like we have skipped right over Spring and into a Summertime weather pattern. After beginning the morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s, our temps should climb into the upper 70s to 80s.

From about noon till 8 p.m. you can expect showers and thunderstorms to develop with our muggy air mass in place. While the storms will likely not grow to be severe, we could get some gusty winds and some lightning strikes. Monitor your WBRC First Alert weather app for lightning around your area.

Most of the storms should begin to dissipate after 8 p.m. and overnight. Lows are expected to drop into the 60s through Saturday morning.

As far as getting outside or working in the yard, Saturday may be our best day to do that. While we could see some isolated showers, our chance of rain appears to be a little lower than on Sunday.

As we head into Sunday and next week we are still parked under this muggy air, so rain and storms will likely develop in the afternoons and evenings. A few isolated, strong storms could be possible.

I hope you have a great weekend, and congrats to all those graduates out there!

