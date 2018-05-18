Rise of Chinese middle class fuels interest in craft beers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rise of Chinese middle class fuels interest in craft beers

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, photo, a restaurant worker sits on crates of beer outside a convenience store as he uses his smartphone in Beijing. Hundreds of craft beer enthusiasts, investors and brewers ar... (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, photo, a restaurant worker sits on crates of beer outside a convenience store as he uses his smartphone in Beijing. Hundreds of craft beer enthusiasts, investors and brewers ar...

SHANGHAI (AP) - Hundreds of craft beer enthusiasts, investors and brewers are attending an exhibition in Shanghai dedicated to expanding the palette of Chinese consumers and promoting sales of high-end brews.

Local brewers from across China and the world are at the 2018 Craft Beer of China Exhibition to share tips on latest technology and sales trends as beer consumption grows in China beyond legacy brews to more experimental, refined, and expensive flavors.

Craft beer is far from upstaging local beer behemoths like Tsingtao and Yanjing in the $28 billion national beer market, but it is quickly growing with craft breweries opening up in major and smaller cities across China.

Exhibition organizer Darren Guo says as China's middle class grows, so too does its tastes for finer products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:20:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    More >>

  • Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:40:23 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:13:58 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>

  • Democrats get giddy about a perennial target: Arizona

    Democrats get giddy about a perennial target: Arizona

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:50:22 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:13:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...
    For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>
    For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly