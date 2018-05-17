Tuscaloosa non-profit hosting summer enrichment program

The non-profit Seed of Life organization has open spots left for it’s summer enrichment program this summer at the O.W. Gurley Community Center.

The program runs June 4 through July 27. The program is for children aged 8-16. It will focus on four areas: cultural awareness, personal development and early financial literacy and arts and crafts.

The organizers say it’s important to keep kids engaged during the summer months and teach them life skills.

"It’s important for me to impact children while they are young and show them the proper ways in how you can be a productive member of society. Its very important to me,” said Chris Glin with Seed of Life .

This is the first enrichment program for the Seed of life group. They're hoping to have it roll into an after school program during the fall.

