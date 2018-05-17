Missing African serval found in Pelham, returned to owner - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing African serval found in Pelham, returned to owner

(Source: Pelham PD/Twitter) (Source: Pelham PD/Twitter)
PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The missing African serval has been found and is back home.

Pelham police made the announcement on Twitter, saying the cat was spotted by a local business owner earlier today.

Officers set a trap in the area. When it was checked tonight, the serval was inside.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly