Rough road: Yanks spend night at airport after plane delayed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Baby Bombers were grounded.

The New York Yankees spent Wednesday night at Dulles International Airport in suburban Virginia, stuck after their matchup against the Washington Nationals was rained out.

Bad weather and a plane problem left the Yankees stranded at the airport. With hotel space limited in the area and the late hour, some of the players spent the evening sleeping on the jet while a few stretched out in the terminal.

About 12 hours after they first boarded at Dulles, the Yankees took off for Kansas City shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Luckily for the team, it had a day off - New York begins a series Friday night at the Royals.

The Yankees haven't played much lately. They were off Monday, had their Tuesday night game at the Nationals suspended in the sixth inning because of rain and were washed out Wednesday.

