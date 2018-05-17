FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms develop again tomorrow afternoon

Rain chances will remain low during the overnight. Expect temperatures to fall into the mid-60s with low clouds during the early morning.

Warm and muggy conditions will stick around through Friday with again more rain and thunderstorms expected. The best chances for rain will come after 2 p.m. and continue through the early evening. Friday night should be a little drier than previous nights.

Saturday will be the best day for your outdoor plans. I expect rain chances around 30 percent during the afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible through at least 7 p.m. Sunday morning should be mainly dry with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Expect a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The rain potential will remain high through the afternoon and evenings next week. The rich low-level moisture will mean the potential for periods of heavy rain. This combined with warm temperatures will also mean a few isolated strong storms possible.

