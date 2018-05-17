Amazon lands Nazi-hunting series ‘The Hunt’ from ‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele

By Rick Marshall



Ever since writer-director Jordan Peele’s thriller Get Outbecame one of the breakout hits of 2017, fans have been wondering what’s next for the multitalented filmmaker. The answer to that question now seems a little more clear after Amazon Studios picked up the rights toThe Hunt, an upcoming series from Peele’s production studio.

The series will follow a group of Nazi hunters tasked with tracking down war criminals in New York City during the late-’70s. The team eventually finds themselves caught up in a Nazi plot to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S., and must foil the scheme orchestrated by hidden, high-ranking Nazi officers.

According to Deadline, the 10-episode series was created by David Weil, who will also write the series. Weil has had two scripts selected for The Blacklist — the annual list of the year’s best unproduced screenplays circulating around Hollywood– including his most recent script, titledMoonfall, a sci-fi film described as a “Fargo-like thriller set on the moon.”

Along with penning the series, Weil will serve as an executive producer along with Peele, whoseMonkeypaw Productions is developing the series along with Sonar Entertainment.

“When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” Peele said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

Although there’s no timeline for production on the series at this point,The Hunt will be aglobal exclusive for Amazon, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

As for Peele, the tremendous success ofGet Out has the filmmaker juggling a full plate of projects at the moment. Along with executive producingThe Hunt, he’s also working on the HBO seriesLovecraft Country, which is expected to be a supernatural horror story set in the U.S. during the Jim Crow era. He also has a horror film titledUs in the works, with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o cast in a lead role.



