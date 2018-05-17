Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is joining in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.

The White House on Thursday released a video featuring various members of the staff weighing in.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says, "So clearly Laurel." Strategic-communications director Mercedes Schlapp says, "Yanny's the winner, Laurel's the loser."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pokes fun at her endless willingness to spin and bend the truth for the president, saying, "It's Laurel. But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me to."

Vice President Mike Pence wants to know: "Who's Yanny?"

The video ends with President Donald Trump deadpanning, "I hear covfefe" - a reference to a botched tweet he wrote last year that was never explained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

