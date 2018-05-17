Hoover Dave and Buster's moving closer to reality

It's finally becoming a reality. Construction is underway on Hoover's Dave and Buster's.

The restaurant-arcade is being built at the Riverchase Galleria Mall, not too far from the food court.

Mall General Manager Mike White says construction actually first began in February and the hope is to have Dave and Buster's open before the end of the year.

White says the space will be about 40,000 sq. ft. It will sit in the area where the Forever 21 sat and will be accessible from the parking lot.

It was last April when news broke that the popular restaurant was headed to the mall. Also, a Dave and Buster's is headed to Huntsville next year.

White says there are also several other new stores headed to the Galleria within the next year including a Carter's baby store and a Guadalajara Grill that will sit in the space where California Pizza Kitchen used to be. Forever 21 will return to the mall in the area where it was before construction began. It will just be housed in a smaller space.

