Margot Kidder's daughter shaken by Mother's Day death

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec. Kidder died Sunday, May 13, 2918...

LIVINGSTON, Mont. (AP) - The family of Margot Kidder says they were shaken by the "Superman" actress' death on Mother's Day.

Chad Franscoviak, who is married to Kidder's only child, Maggie McGuane, gave the family's first public statement Thursday since Kidder's death at her home in Livingston, Montana.

"On Mother's Day, my wife, Maggie McGuane, was brought by the Park County Coroner and Livingston Police Department into her mother Margot Kidder's home following her death," the statement said. "The experience has been difficult for her and she is choosing not to make public comment until after the findings of the Park County Coroner's office have been released. We ask that you respect our family's privacy during this sad time."

Kidder's manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said she died at home peacefully in her sleep at age 69. Police said they were called to the home, where they found her dead. They would not comment on the cause, saying only that foul play was not suspected.

The 41-year-old McGuane is the daughter of Kidder and her first husband, novelist Thomas McGuane. She and Franscoviak also live in Livingston, where Kidder spent most of her later years.

Kidder, a native of Canada, played Lois Lane to the late Christopher Reeve's "Superman" in four movies in the 1970s and 1980s.

Reeve's foundation was among many paying tribute to Kidder on Twitter this week with a photo of Reeve and Kidder soaring together and a tweet that read "Fly high, our friend, shine bright."

