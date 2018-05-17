Out-of-state officials talk up benefit of having Amazon plants

WBRC FOX6 News has learned Amazon plans to build a more than 800,000 square foot distribution center in Bessemer creating up to 3,000 jobs. Other states are speaking highly of Amazon’s impact on their communities.

WBRC’s sister station WAVE in Louisville said the retailer chooses an area for a reason. In their case it was I-65 and the airport. Amazon provided a lot of the training for workers.

The state of Alabama will provide some training and road work. Jefferson County will build three entrances and install stop lights in the Academy Drive and Powder Plant Road area.

David Wood with the Chattanooga Chamber said Amazon has a plan for infrastructure and employment. Wood said the company moves quickly and has proven to be a good corporate citizen.

The Bessemer Faculty hope to be up and running in about a year.

