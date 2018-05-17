First round at Regions Tradition highlighted by low scores

Forty-five golfers shot in the red during the first round of the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

Atop the leaderboard is Miguel Angel Jimenez with a scorching 8-under 64 to lead a group of four golfers -Gene Sauers, Wes Short, Jr., Jerry Kelly and Joe Durant - by two strokes.

“I should have shot a lower score,” said Jimenez. “The course is in perfect condition with the greens holding you can aim for the pin”

Jimenez round ties the record for the lowest round ever in the history of the Tradition, matching the mark set by back-to-back Traditions winner Bernhard Langer in 2017 and Kenny Perry in 2016. Jimenez shot a 7-under to open the Tradition last year but finished the weekend tied for 20th.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is the first round leader of the @RegionsTrad at Greystone with an -8 64 to tie the single round low scoring record for the Tradition. He says if he'd known about it he would have been more aggressive for a 63:) pic.twitter.com/g6twyPbKIC — Sheldon Haygood (@SheldonFox6) May 17, 2018

