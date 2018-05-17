LGBTQ group rescinds job offer to lawmaker after comment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A Florida LGBTQ organization founded in the aftermath of the PULSE nightclub shooting has rescinded an employment offer to an Alabama lawmaker after she made a social media post speculating about the governor's personal life.

The One Orlando Alliance announced Thursday it has retracted a job offer to Patricia Todd, Alabama's only openly gay lawmaker, to become the group's executive director. Chairwoman Jennifer Foster said Todd showed a "lapse" in judgment.

Todd wrote on social media regarding Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, "Will someone out her for God's sake."

Ivey called the suggestion she is gay a "disgusting lie."

Todd's comments came after Ivey said she did not personally agree with the "agenda" of another LGBTQ organization that had received a state grant.

Todd did not immediately respond to a voicemail requesting comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.