Could hackers affect upcoming Alabama elections?

With the governor race primary coming in several weeks, there's a concern about hackers affecting the election.

Knox County, Tenn., was hacked by someone from eastern Europe. A website with election results was hit, though the sever was not connected to computers that tallied election results.

Sec. of State John Merrill contacted Tennessee election officials.

“We actually had conversations with someone of our election friends in Tennessee. It’s something you always have to be aware of it’s a threat,” Merrill said.

Jefferson County Registrar Barry Stephenson said its hard to hack Alabama’s voting machines.

“All our tabulation machines that we send out to unlit voting precincts they are not connected to a network. They are not connected to the internet,” Stephenson said.

Both men are concerned about continued hacks in the future. Merrill said Alabama’s election process has yet to violated.

