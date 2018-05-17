Tuscaloosa plans to redevelop West End

An effort is underway upgrade and renovate Tuscaloosa's West End community.

Livingston Wells came to Thursday's open house with a list of growing concerns from his neighborhood.

"Sewage, streets, speed limits, all of this," Wells rattled off as some of his biggest worries.

He's one of dozens who attended a meeting organized by the city of Tuscaloosa's Office of Urban Development.

The city hired a firm in 2017 to look at problems in west Tuscaloosa and find ways to fix them using input from the people who live here.

"What are they going to do? Will we be involved in this updating or correcting of problems in that neighborhood?" Wells said.

Wells is especially concerned about his neighborhood across the street from Stillman College. But organizers told listeners public private partnerships are needed to clean up some parts of the area.

"It's going to take a public commitment to improve the infrastructure. It's going to take some public private agreement to fix and remediate the previous use," Gerry Dedenbach told people in the crowd.

Much of the West End is in City Councilwoman Phyllis Odom's district.

Councilwoman Odom believes the city council could vote on some of the recommendations suggested in the study in either June or July.

"It's been decades since anything has done in the West End and it's time it be brought up to par," Odom said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.