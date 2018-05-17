Woodfin endorses Maddox in gubernatorial race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has endorsed Walt Maddox in the race for governor.

Woodfin on Thursday announced his support for Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, during a press conference in Birmingham.

Woodfin called Maddox a "proven leader" who can unite people from "all walks of life" and different political parties.

Maddox faces former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, former legislator James Fields and others in the June 5 Democratic primary for governor. The winner will face the Republican nominee in November.

Woodfin is the mayor of Alabama's largest city.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.