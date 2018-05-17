Pruitt rescinding safety rules prompted by fatal plant blast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pruitt rescinding safety rules prompted by fatal plant blast

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt is moving to rescind some safety measures proposed after a deadly blast at a Texas fertilizer plant.

Pruitt on Thursday signed changes to proposed Obama-era safety rules that would affect 12,500 U.S. chemical plants, refineries and other facilities.

The safety rules were prompted by a 2013 explosion at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, that killed 15 people.

Pruitt's changes eliminate some requirements for safety training and investigations after an accident.

Eric Schaeffer with the Environmental Integrity Project says the changes also would make it harder for people living near facilities to get basic information about chemical risks.

Pruitt says the revised rules improve emergency planning and reduce regulation. Alex Formuzis of the Environmental Working Group calls it a "hollowing out" of the safety upgrades.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School bus ripped apart in dump truck crash, killing 2

    School bus ripped apart in dump truck crash, killing 2

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:33:11 GMT
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

  • Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on bomb charge

    Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on bomb charge

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:32:48 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    More >>

  • Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-17 13:29:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-05-17 22:32:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly