Birmingham police investigating homicide in Wylam community

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the Wylam community.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Albany Street around 7:10 p.m. on May 16. Officer from the West Precinct responded to a call of a deceased person inside a residence.

The victim appeared to have been deceased several days. The death was initially unclassified, but the Jefferson County Coroner's Office deemed it a homicide.

If you have any information, contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 2-5-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.