Birmingham police investigating homicide in Wylam community

A new community center, a new pool, improved parks and ball fields, a new senior center and sidewalks are coming to Vestavia Hills as part of a project that the city manager says is likely the biggest the city has ever tried to accomplish.More >>
A new community center, a new pool, improved parks and ball fields, a new senior center and sidewalks are coming to Vestavia Hills as part of a project that the city manager says is likely the biggest the city has ever tried to accomplish.More >>
Knox County, Tenn., was hacked by someone from eastern Europe. A website with election results was hit, though the sever was not connected to computers that tallied election results.More >>
Knox County, Tenn., was hacked by someone from eastern Europe. A website with election results was hit, though the sever was not connected to computers that tallied election results.More >>
An effort is underway upgrade and renovate Tuscaloosa's West End community.More >>
An effort is underway upgrade and renovate Tuscaloosa's West End community.More >>
A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges.More >>
A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges.More >>
UAB study shows eating dinner by 3pm improves blood sugar, blood pressure and oxidative stress, even when people don’t change what they eat.More >>
UAB study shows eating dinner by 3pm improves blood sugar, blood pressure and oxidative stress, even when people don’t change what they eat.More >>