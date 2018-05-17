ALDOT announces 2-month closure of I-59/20 ramp

ALDOT's work at Malfunction Junction soon might cause more headaches.

A day after a sign above I-59/20 was mislabeled, ALDOT has announced it is closing the 31st Street ramp on the interstate. The closure starts Monday, May 21 and will remained for two months.

ALDOT suggests motorists that would usually use that ramp to travel from 31st Street to Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., to 40th Street toward Tallapoosa to access the ramp onto I-59/20 northbound.

