ALDOT announces 2-month closure of I-59/20 ramp

Knox County, Tenn., was hacked by someone from eastern Europe. A website with election results was hit, though the sever was not connected to computers that tallied election results.More >>
Knox County, Tenn., was hacked by someone from eastern Europe. A website with election results was hit, though the sever was not connected to computers that tallied election results.More >>
An effort is underway upgrade and renovate Tuscaloosa's West End community.More >>
An effort is underway upgrade and renovate Tuscaloosa's West End community.More >>
A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges.More >>
A Tuscaloosa hotel manager has been arrested on human trafficking charges.More >>
UAB study shows eating dinner by 3pm improves blood sugar, blood pressure and oxidative stress, even when people don’t change what they eat.More >>
UAB study shows eating dinner by 3pm improves blood sugar, blood pressure and oxidative stress, even when people don’t change what they eat.More >>
The victim appeared to have been deceased several days. The death was initially unclassified, but the Jefferson County Coroner's Office deemed it a homicide.More >>
The victim appeared to have been deceased several days. The death was initially unclassified, but the Jefferson County Coroner's Office deemed it a homicide.More >>