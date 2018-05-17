Miguel Angel Jimenez leads Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Regions Tradition, the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five major championships.

Jimenez birdied the first four holes in a front-nine 30 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. The Spaniard took the outright lead with a short birdie putt on No. 13 after a rain delay of 1 hour, 17 minutes.

Gene Sauers, Wes Short Jr., Jerry Kelly and Joe Durant were second at 66.

Two-time defending champion Bernhard Langer closed with a birdie for a 70. He has a record 10 senior major title.

The round began with an early two-tee start to try to beat the rain that started pouring around lunchtime.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.